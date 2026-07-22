Marie Le Conte: Britain’s youth and the death of social mobility

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The UK’s young adults are ready to be taken seriously—so why aren’t they?



This week, Alona and Imaan are joined by journalist and author Marie Le Conte to discuss why a whole generation seems stuck in an extended adolescence, priced out of housing and routinely ignored by politicians.



In an intergenerational conversation, they discuss whether the social mobility experiment has failed, the reality of “delayed adulthood”, and claims that young people are being actively infantilised as traditional milestones become further out of reach.



Marie challenges the idea that young people are politically disengaged and explains why high political awareness doesn’t translate neatly into votes. With a new prime minister now in Downing Street, how might Andy Burnham help turn things around? And should voting be compulsory for 18-year-olds?



Plus, they discuss the merits of Australia-style “democracy sausages” versus Gregg’s sausage rolls, and the lessons to be learned from the happiest place in the world for young people.

To read Marie’s essay, ‘Britain’s next generation is all grown up’, click here.

