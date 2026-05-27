Podcasts

Hettie O’Brien: The hidden cost of private equity

The journalist discusses her new book ‘The Asset Class’

May 27, 2026
Canary Wharf skyline. Image: Robert Stainforth
Canary Wharf skyline. Image: Robert Stainforth

From nurseries to nursing homes, private equity increasingly affects all of us.

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist Hettie O’Brien, who investigates the rise of private equity in her book The Asset Class: How Private Equity Turned Capitalism Against Itself.

Hettie traces the rise of private equity partnerships and their profound impact on our economy. She tells the story of how the buyout of railway arches resulted in rising rents and small local businesses being forced out in London.

She also discusses how it influences key services like healthcare and housing, often resulting in increased costs—as well as the shocking effects on outcomes, such as mortality rates in care homes.

Why are these firms shielded from accountability? And, as societal inequality widens, what reforms need to be made?

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