Media Confidential

Hiring on the cheap: Are news organisations exploiting young journalists?

Alan and Lionel chew over a listener’s ethical question. Plus, the BBC’s culture wars

May 21, 2026
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Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the changing winds at Ofcom, after its prospective new chair was scrutinised by a select committee. How much was Ian Cheshire briefed beforehand? And will he do anything to tackle GB News?

The pair also talk about Trump's latest attack on the BBC—as well as Fran Unsworth’s departure from the broadcaster, after the Telegraph claims that the former news boss was “driven out by trans activism”.

And they answer a listener’s ethical question, as the Economist draws controversy for its hiring practices. Are news organisations exploiting young journalists?

And they discuss a Panorama investigation into disturbing allegations around Channel 4’s reality TV show Married At First Sight.

To listen to more on Ofcom and GB News, click here.

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