Media Confidential

Slapped: Why can’t we talk about Nigel Farage’s crypto donations?

The Reform UK leader received a £5m personal donation—but reporting on the story comes with risks

May 07, 2026
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In today’s Media Confidential Alan and Lionel discuss Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. With recent revelations that he received £5m in personal donations before becoming an MP they’ll talk about stark differences in how the story was covered in the Guardian and the Telegraph.

Our hosts also risk the wrath of legal firm Addleshaw Goddard, which has sent letters warning against discussing how one of the Reform UK's cryptocurrency billionaire backers, has a criminal past.

Alan and Lionel also talk about the winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Julie K Brown’s stance against AI taking a role in journalism and a number of new hires at the Nerve.

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