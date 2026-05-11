Media Confidential

Liam Byrne: What happens when populists win?

Alan and Lionel speak with the Labour MP about GB News, the BBC and threats to British democracy

May 11, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this episode of Media Confidential Alan and Lionel talk to Liam Byrne, Labour MP for for Birmingham Hodge hill and Solihull and author of Why Populists are winning, and how to beat them.

The three discuss the rise of populism and what happens to the media and democracy when they win—including how foreign influence and money can corrupt the UK media landscape.

They’ll talk about GB News, with Alan asking why Ofcom isn’t dealing with the channel’s biased coverage and what the government could be doing to make the regulator act.

The three discuss the media’s role in shaping public opinion and will talk about what needs to be done to protect the BBC and institutions like it before it is too late.

related article image
Slapped: Why can’t we talk about Nigel Farage’s crypto donations?
related article image
Killing with impunity: the death of Amal Khalil in Lebanon
related article image
Trump: AI accusations and assassination attempts
related article image
The untimely end of ‘Barbara Santini’
related article image
Mandygate: The megaton bomb that shook Westminster
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines