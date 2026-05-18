Smear campaigns and SLAPPs: Gabriel Pogrund on the risks of investigative journalism

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In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Gabriel Pogrund, newly appointed editor of Insight, the Sunday Times investigative team. After Gabriel exposed £730,000 in undeclared donations to Labour Together, he and other journalists became victims of a smear campaign. He discusses why the thinktank commissioned an investigation into him—and how he was falsely accused of having Russian ties.

As the co-author of Get In: The Inside Story of Labour Under Starmer, Gabriel also discusses the prime minister’s leadership.

Plus, in an age of weaponised libel laws and abusive SLAPP lawsuits, the trio discuss the challenges facing investigative journalists.