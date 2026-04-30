Media Confidential

Trump: AI accusations and assassination attempts

Alan and Lionel reflect on the White House correspondents’ dinner—and what the president thinks of the BBC

April 30, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this episode Alan and Lionel discuss the White House correspondents’ dinner and the alarm at how a lone shooter was able to break through levels of security.

They also talk about Donald Trump’s interview with 60 minutes, in which the president claims the BBC used AI to manipulate what he was saying. Our hosts also talk about the chummy relationship between Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and the president.

Alan and Lionel also talk once more about the Telegraph after the Guardian broke a story saying that Axel Springer hadn’t done its due diligence ahead of buying the rightwing broadsheet. And they discuss the interviews of Winston Marshall on Fox News and of Russell Brand by Piers Morgan.

related article image
The untimely end of ‘Barbara Santini’
related article image
Mandygate: The megaton bomb that shook Westminster
related article image
Sidney Blumenthal: ‘There’s about to be a real, severe change in American politics’
related article image
How the media brought down Viktor Orbán
related article image
Democracy at risk: The big banks censoring free speech
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines