Trump: AI accusations and assassination attempts

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In this episode Alan and Lionel discuss the White House correspondents’ dinner and the alarm at how a lone shooter was able to break through levels of security.

They also talk about Donald Trump’s interview with 60 minutes, in which the president claims the BBC used AI to manipulate what he was saying. Our hosts also talk about the chummy relationship between Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and the president.

Alan and Lionel also talk once more about the Telegraph after the Guardian broke a story saying that Axel Springer hadn’t done its due diligence ahead of buying the rightwing broadsheet. And they discuss the interviews of Winston Marshall on Fox News and of Russell Brand by Piers Morgan.