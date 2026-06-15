Media Confidential

The 60 Minutes meltdown: inside the power struggles reshaping America’s iconic news show

Alan and Lionel discuss the latest drama at CBS

June 15, 2026
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In this Monday’s episode of Media Confidential Alan and Lionel are talking to NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik about what is actually happening at American broadcaster CBS.

They discuss the popularity of CBS’s flagship show 60 Minutes and how a new leadership is trying to make changes at the programme.

They’ll talk about how Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, is getting along in her new role—and how staff are reacting to her new pick of Nick Bilton as 60 Minutes executive producer.

The three discuss the influence of David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, which owns the channel. Plus, Alan asks if the apparent internal ructions are down to ineptitude or trying to keep Donald Trump sweet...

They also ask if David will be attending the re-run of the White House Correspondents dinner, which was cancelled (and Donald Trump evacuated) after a shooting...

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