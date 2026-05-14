Media Confidential

Will Ofcom finally sanction GB News?

GB News aired an allegedly misleading interview with Donald Trump, twice. Will there be consequences?

May 14, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss Ofcom finally investigating GB News over their second airing of a controversial interview with Donald Trump. Did it fail the impartiality test?

After Nigel Farage was confronted about an undeclared £5m donation from a crypto billionaire, the pair discuss how to deal with evasive politicians. They also talk about the Evening Standard running a full wraparound of Reform UK adverts on the day of the local elections.

Plus, how is Matt Brittin preparing for the role of incoming director-general of the BBC?

related article image
Liam Byrne: What happens when populists win?
related article image
Slapped: Why can’t we talk about Nigel Farage’s crypto donations?
related article image
Killing with impunity: the death of Amal Khalil in Lebanon
related article image
Trump: AI accusations and assassination attempts
related article image
The untimely end of ‘Barbara Santini’
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines