Will Ofcom finally sanction GB News?

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In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss Ofcom finally investigating GB News over their second airing of a controversial interview with Donald Trump. Did it fail the impartiality test?

After Nigel Farage was confronted about an undeclared £5m donation from a crypto billionaire, the pair discuss how to deal with evasive politicians. They also talk about the Evening Standard running a full wraparound of Reform UK adverts on the day of the local elections.

Plus, how is Matt Brittin preparing for the role of incoming director-general of the BBC?