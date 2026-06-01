Media Confidential

Why are Britain’s politicians so weak on freedom of speech?

King’s Counsel Gavin Millar on how to fight a SLAPP—and why the government doesn’t seem to care

June 01, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Who do media organisations go to when they get sued? In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Gavin Millar KC, an expert in media law. 

The three talk about SLAPPs, strategic lawsuits increasingly used by the powerful to silence journalists and stop crucial reporting. They discuss why the fight against SLAPPs is vital for democracy: after suggestions that a Labour government would reform the law, why has progress been so slow? 

They also compare existing UK libel laws with those in the US and Canada and reflect on a few of the most high-profile cases of their careers. Plus, Gavin weighs in on the case between Donald Trump and the BBC.

related article image
Peter Geoghegan on getting SLAPP’d: ‘It had a huge chilling effect’
related article image
Hiring on the cheap: Are news organisations exploiting young journalists?
related article image
Smear campaigns and SLAPPs: Gabriel Pogrund on the risks of investigative journalism
related article image
Will Ofcom finally sanction GB News?
related article image
Liam Byrne: What happens when populists win?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines