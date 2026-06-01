Why are Britain’s politicians so weak on freedom of speech?

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Who do media organisations go to when they get sued? In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Gavin Millar KC, an expert in media law.

The three talk about SLAPPs, strategic lawsuits increasingly used by the powerful to silence journalists and stop crucial reporting. They discuss why the fight against SLAPPs is vital for democracy: after suggestions that a Labour government would reform the law, why has progress been so slow?

They also compare existing UK libel laws with those in the US and Canada and reflect on a few of the most high-profile cases of their careers. Plus, Gavin weighs in on the case between Donald Trump and the BBC.