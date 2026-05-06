Podcasts

Election special with Carys Afoko

The writer, broadcaster and former Labour adviser tells us what to expect from tomorrow’s highly anticipated races

May 06, 2026
Carys Afoko
Carys Afoko

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It’s the week every political nerd has been waiting for. Tomorrow, voters go to the polls in England, Scotland and Wales to elect local councils, Holyrood and the Senedd. 

Just how bad do things look for Labour—and Keir Starmer? Why are Reform UK and the Greens surprisingly similar? And how come Kemi Badenoch, whose Tories are a mere shadow of their former selves, isn’t facing a leadership challenge? Plus: what can local elections really tell us about the next general election?

On today’s episode, Ellen and Alona are joined by writer and broadcaster Carys Afoko to discuss the days and weeks ahead. A former political adviser to several Labour politicians, she hosts the weekly current affairs podcast “Over the Top, Under the Radar”. 

To read Carys’s recent article “Are Reform and the Greens battle ready?”, click here.

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