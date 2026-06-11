Henry Nowak and how the media fuels racism

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan questions the quality of reporting around the Henry Nowak case, and questions why so many in the media are focusing on the cost of DEI training in the police and neglecting to mention the recent Louise Casey report into racism in the police force.

They also discuss how the media is amplifying the messages of politicians such as Nigel Farage when Nowak’s family has called for calm.

Our hosts talk about the joint investigation into the conduct of former newspaper owner David Sullivan by BBC Panorama and the Times, and they raise questions of why he was banned from owning a local newspaper in the 1980s and how the investigation is the product of years of work for the two outlets.

They also discuss new director general Matt Brittin’s interview with the Financial Times and what it reveals about his views on the BBC’s future, including its digital offering. Plus: rumours are swirling about who will take on the vacant Head of News position.

They also respond to a listener question about how to implement AI in a newsroom to get the best features without impacting quality journalism.