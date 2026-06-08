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Joshi Herrmann: ‘If we’re going to devolve more power, we need to bulk up local media’

The Mill Media founder on legal battles, AI and expanding to seven cities

June 08, 2026
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In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Joshi Hermann, founder of the Mill

The three discuss how the Mill has expanded out from Manchester to seven cities in just three years and it’s plans to revitalise and redefine local reporting. 

They also discuss the Mill’s funding model and why Joshi believes the method is sustainable, and how he is ensuring that essential public interest journalism is still freely available to read.

They’ll discuss the Mill’s investigative work, how they fund and fight their legal battles and what the business is doing to utilise AI without being overwhelmed by it.

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