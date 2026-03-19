Podcasts

Pete Hegseth and the future of American press

The US secretary of war is looking forward to the Ellison family taking over CNN. Alan and Lionel aren’t so sure

March 19, 2026
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk about the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, after he told a CNN reporter he was looking forward to the CNN takeover by the family of billionaire Larry Ellison.

They’ll also discuss the comments of Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in which he threatened to censor broadcasters who don’t toe the Republican party line, and the BBC’s response to Donald Trump suing it for $10m in a defamation case in Florida.

Plus, they review the work of Bellingcat and the New York Times in uncovering who was behind the missile that hit a girls’ school in Iran. And publisher Reach accused the BBC of bulldozing local journalism: does that statement ring true?

You can listen to Alan and Lionel talking to Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins here.

Related articles
related article image
Has Reform peaked? Peter Kellner on politics
related article image
What gets lost when war hits the headlines
related article image
Prospect Lives: “I enjoy the adverts more than the telly!”
Podcasts Media Confidential
Related articles
related article image
Has Reform peaked? Peter Kellner on politics
related article image
What gets lost when war hits the headlines
related article image
Prospect Lives: “I enjoy the adverts more than the telly!”
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
The Telegraph: the deal is done
related article image
The Murdochs: autopsy of a family’s slow death
related article image
Is the Westminster lobby a victim of groupthink?
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Has Reform peaked? Peter Kellner on politics
related article image
What gets lost when war hits the headlines
related article image
Prospect Lives: “I enjoy the adverts more than the telly!”
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines