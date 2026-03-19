Pete Hegseth and the future of American press

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In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk about the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, after he told a CNN reporter he was looking forward to the CNN takeover by the family of billionaire Larry Ellison.

They’ll also discuss the comments of Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in which he threatened to censor broadcasters who don’t toe the Republican party line, and the BBC’s response to Donald Trump suing it for $10m in a defamation case in Florida.

Plus, they review the work of Bellingcat and the New York Times in uncovering who was behind the missile that hit a girls’ school in Iran. And publisher Reach accused the BBC of bulldozing local journalism: does that statement ring true?

You can listen to Alan and Lionel talking to Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins here.