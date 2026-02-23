Media Confidential

‘It’s dangerous work’: The battle against digital disinformation

Alan and Lionel are joined by Clare Melford, CEO and co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index

February 23, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Clare Melford, CEO and co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a non-profit which aims to mitigate the spread of digital disinformation.

Labelled a “radical activist” by the Trump administration and denied a Visa waiver from the US for her work, Clare discusses the political and financial pressures on the GDI—and the protective measures her co-founder has had to take. From angry mobs to governments, she explains why tackling disinformation is increasingly “dangerous work”.

Plus, the three break down the difference between misinformation and disinformation, as well as the challenges AI could pose to journalism and democracy.

related article image
Labour Together’s snooping operation on journalists
related article image
Marty Baron on the Washington Post’s ‘death spiral’
related article image
‘Jeff Bezos could have saved the Washington Post. Instead he’s trashed it’
related article image
Bellingcat founder: ‘Playing whack-a-mole with disinformation is always going to fail’
related article image
Bezos, the BBC and reporting the Epstein files
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines