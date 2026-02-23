‘It’s dangerous work’: The battle against digital disinformation

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by Clare Melford, CEO and co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a non-profit which aims to mitigate the spread of digital disinformation.

Labelled a “radical activist” by the Trump administration and denied a Visa waiver from the US for her work, Clare discusses the political and financial pressures on the GDI—and the protective measures her co-founder has had to take. From angry mobs to governments, she explains why tackling disinformation is increasingly “dangerous work”.

Plus, the three break down the difference between misinformation and disinformation, as well as the challenges AI could pose to journalism and democracy.