Labour Together’s snooping operation on journalists

Alan and Lionel discuss Labour’s latest scandal—and Harry v the Daily Mail

February 19, 2026
In today’s Media Confidential, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss Labour’s latest scandal, after thinktank Labour Together reportedly hired a company to gather material about journalists Gabriel Pogrund and Harry Yorke—who were investigating its financial affairs—and then handed over the information to GCHQ.

The information produced by the US-based PR firm allegedly included “deeply personal and false claims”; though Starmer has promised an investigation, has this happened to other journalists, too?

And, as Prince Harry’s legal war with the Daily Mail continues, they also discuss the evidence of former Mail editor Paul Dacre during the ongoing trial.

Plus, the pair talk about the changing role of the court reporter, and the big libel cases they have faced in their respective editorships.

