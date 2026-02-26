Media Confidential

Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince

Alan and Lionel discuss that Andrew photo—and what it takes to get a newsworthy snap

February 26, 2026
article header image

In this episode of Media Confidential, the Times beats Lionel to his scoop about the leading contender for the BBC’s new director-general. Will Matt Brittin be a good fit? Alan and Lionel investigate Brittin’s background and discuss why the BBC urgently needs editorial oversight.

After a takeover of the Telegraph collapsed, negotiations about its sale are underway (again). The editors analyse competing bids from the big players and explain what they'll mean for the paper.

They also talk about the future of the Economist and the New York Times, two giants who have adapted their strategy to adjust to a changing media landscape.

And, as pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson hit the front pages, the editors discuss the role of photojournalists—and what it takes to get a newsworthy snap.

