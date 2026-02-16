Media Confidential

Marty Baron on the Washington Post’s ‘death spiral’

Is this the beginning of the end?

February 16, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In today’s Media Confidential, Alan Rusbridger is joined by Marty Baron, long-time former editor of the Washington Post. Marty discusses the recent sweeping cuts across the paper—including the decimation of the sports department—and reveals the shocking way one foreign correspondent found out their job was being axed.

He talks about his own relationship with Post owner Jeff Bezos, as well as how the billionaire’s editorial ambitions for the paper may have been influenced by his ties to President Trump. The pair also discuss the reasons behind the controversial decision not to endorse a candidate for the 2025 election, and the subsequent fallout.

And, after more than 300 staff were laid off, Marty and Alan discuss how a newspaper deals with the dreaded “death spiral”. Is this is the beginning of the end for the Post?

related article image
‘Jeff Bezos could have saved the Washington Post. Instead he’s trashed it’
related article image
Bellingcat founder: ‘Playing whack-a-mole with disinformation is always going to fail’
related article image
Bezos, the BBC and reporting the Epstein files
related article image
When did climate coverage become part of the culture wars?
related article image
Alex Pretti, ICE and the New York Times
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines