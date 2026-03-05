Media Confidential

Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare

Alan and Lionel explore the challenges of reporting on fast-moving conflicts

March 05, 2026
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

On this week’s Media Confidential, as conflict in the Middle East escalates, Alan and Lionel explore the challenges of reporting on fast-moving international crises. How has the Trump administration been briefing the media, as Israel and the United States wage war with Iran?

And after the Pentagon's blacklisting of Claude, they also discuss artificial intelligence: should governments and militaries be using language models like ChatGPT at all?

Plus, Alan and Lionel ask whether, like columnist George Monbiot, all journalists should keep a register of interests. And they examine Ipsos’s ruling over a fabricated Telegraph story—is this “justice dispensed with a feather duster”?

