‘Jeff Bezos could have saved the Washington Post. Instead he’s trashed it’

In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the Washington Post sacking over 300 journalists—or one-third of its newsroom—and the dangers of not having a strong journalistic organisation in the US capital.

Lionel challenges Post owner Jeff Bezos’s argument that decisions about cuts have to be data-led and speculates on the departure of editor Will Lewis: was it out of his own free will?

They also discuss Ofcom’s decision not to investigate a GB News interview with Donald Trump which contained false claims.

And, after one listener asks what Lionel and Alan make of a Telegraph article lamenting how the Financial Times has “gone woke”, the pair disagree over the FT’s infamous How To Spend It (HTSI) luxury magazine.