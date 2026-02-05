Bezos, the BBC and reporting the Epstein files

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the decline of the Washington Post. Has owner Jeff Bezos just lost interest—and is the Post now losing the readers? And, staying in America, they discuss President Trump’s ongoing treatment of female reporters in Washington.

Keeping track of the BBC, Alan and Lionel also discuss the new interim director general at the BBC, Rhodhri Telfon-Davies, and assess who’s in and who’s out of the race for the permanent job.

Plus, they discuss how newsrooms can respond to the Epstein files, and one listener asks about the Observer’s slogan—did George Orwell really call the paper “the enemy of nonsense”, or has the quote been wrongly ascribed?

