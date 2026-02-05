Media Confidential

Bezos, the BBC and reporting the Epstein files

Alan and Lionel discuss the decline of the Washington Post—and how newsrooms should respond to the Epstein files

February 05, 2026
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the decline of the Washington Post. Has owner Jeff Bezos just lost interest—and is the Post now losing the readers? And, staying in America, they discuss President Trump’s ongoing treatment of female reporters in Washington.

Keeping track of the BBC, Alan and Lionel also discuss the new interim director general at the BBC, Rhodhri Telfon-Davies, and assess who’s in and who’s out of the race for the permanent job.

Plus, they discuss how newsrooms can respond to the Epstein files, and one listener asks about the Observers slogan—did George Orwell really call the paper “the enemy of nonsense”, or has the quote been wrongly ascribed?

To listen to Peter Geoghegan on the Epstein files, power and impunity, click here.

When did climate coverage become part of the culture wars?
Alex Pretti, ICE and the New York Times
How to protect the BBC from its enemies
Elon Musk vs Wikipedia: Jimmy Wales on why democracy won’t survive without facts
Liz Truss and the rise of YouTube politics
