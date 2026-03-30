Podcasts

Does the Washington Post have a future?

Former Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi analyses what went wrong for the paper

March 30, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by former Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi.

The three discuss the Post’s editor-in-chief Will Lewis, following his resignation in February. They discuss how Lewis got the role, his tenure and his abrupt exit, days after overseeing mass layoffs.

They also talk about key decisions made by Post owner Jeff Bezos and how they led to the loss of more than 250,000 subscribers. Is there any hope for the publication?

Related articles
related article image
Who is the BBC’s new director-general?
related article image
Sven Beckert: How capitalism made the world
related article image
Why isn’t Ofcom investigating GB News?
Podcasts Media Confidential
Related articles
related article image
Who is the BBC’s new director-general?
related article image
Sven Beckert: How capitalism made the world
related article image
Why isn’t Ofcom investigating GB News?
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
Pete Hegseth and the future of American press
related article image
The Telegraph: the deal is done
related article image
The Murdochs: autopsy of a family’s slow death
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Who is the BBC’s new director-general?
related article image
Sven Beckert: How capitalism made the world
related article image
Why isn’t Ofcom investigating GB News?
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines