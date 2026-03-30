Does the Washington Post have a future?

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In this week’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by former Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi.

The three discuss the Post’s editor-in-chief Will Lewis, following his resignation in February. They discuss how Lewis got the role, his tenure and his abrupt exit, days after overseeing mass layoffs.

They also talk about key decisions made by Post owner Jeff Bezos and how they led to the loss of more than 250,000 subscribers. Is there any hope for the publication?