Prospect Podcast

Sally Hayden: Finding love in a war zone

The award-winning journalist searches for hope in a divided world

By Prospect Team
May 20, 2026
Image: Hani Alagbar
Image: Hani Alagbar

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Although the world seems full of war and conflict, love—of all kinds—is everywhere. This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Sally Hayden, award-winning journalist and author of This is Also a Love Story: Searching for Good in a Divided World.

As a reporter, Sally has witnessed first-hand the consequences of human brutality, as well as moments of hope. She shares stories from across the globe, from Ukraine to Japan to Syria.

Having lived in Lebanon since 2024, she also discusses life under Israeli bombardment and the tragically mundane items she finds buried amongst the rubble.

In the modern age, is empathy under attack? And why does her book include a bank robbery as an example of love? Listen to find out.

To read Sally’s Beirut diary, click here or head to prospectmagazine.co.uk.

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Prospect Editorial Team

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