Podcasts

The Telegraph: the deal is done

Alan and Lionel discuss how new owner Axel Springer might change the paper

March 12, 2026
article header image

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In today’s episode Alan and Lionel focus on the sale of the Telegraph.

They discuss the new owner, Axel Springer, and what its CEO Mathias Döpfner said he would do if he bought it when he appeared as a guest on Media Confidential in 2023. Döpfner had previously tried and failed to buy the same paper.

Our hosts also disagree over Döpfner’s approach to controversy, the political right and journalism—and they speculate about how a Telegraph journalist might be feeling now the deal has been done. Lionel also talks of how Döpfner’s views might not be exactly as they seem.

Alan and Lionel also try to conclude their long-running bet as to whether or not Rupert Murdoch is a genuine Substack follower and respond to listener questions.

You can listen to a full interview with Mathias Döpfner on Media Confidential here.

Related articles
related article image
The Iran war: it’s not over
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
Podcasts Media Confidential
Related articles
related article image
The Iran war: it’s not over
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
The Murdochs: autopsy of a family’s slow death
related article image
Is the Westminster lobby a victim of groupthink?
related article image
Prince Harry v the tabloids
Listen to our podcast
related article image
The Iran war: it’s not over
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines