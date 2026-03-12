The Telegraph: the deal is done

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In today’s episode Alan and Lionel focus on the sale of the Telegraph.

They discuss the new owner, Axel Springer, and what its CEO Mathias Döpfner said he would do if he bought it when he appeared as a guest on Media Confidential in 2023. Döpfner had previously tried and failed to buy the same paper.

Our hosts also disagree over Döpfner’s approach to controversy, the political right and journalism—and they speculate about how a Telegraph journalist might be feeling now the deal has been done. Lionel also talks of how Döpfner’s views might not be exactly as they seem.

Alan and Lionel also try to conclude their long-running bet as to whether or not Rupert Murdoch is a genuine Substack follower and respond to listener questions.

You can listen to a full interview with Mathias Döpfner on Media Confidential here.