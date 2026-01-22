Prince Harry v the tabloids

This week, Alan and Lionel unpack Prince Harry’s ongoing trial against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers—and the implications for media ethics and privacy.They also discuss US government intrusion into journalism, in light of the FBI’s seizure of a Washington Post reporter’s electronic equipment to reveal her sources, which Alan calls “menacing in the extreme”.

Though a judge has temporarily blocked the government from searching seized data, what does this mean for the first amendment?

Plus, with certain publications reportedly aware of US plans to abduct Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, Alan and Lionel seem to disagree: do reporters have a duty to report on potentially illegal operations, or should they choose not to publish?