Podcasts

The Murdochs: autopsy of a family’s slow death

Journalist Gabriel Sherman joins Media Confidential to discuss the real life Succession drama

March 09, 2026
article header image

Listen of Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this Monday’s Media Confidential interview, Alan and Lionel talk to Gabriel Sherman, journalist and author of Bonfire of the Murdochs: How the Fight to Control the Last Great Media Dynasty Broke a Family and the World

Gabriel has been a Murdoch-watcher for many years and scoured the thousands of documents of the Nevada trial where the succession struggles played out in the courts and all ‘their petty grievances and jealousies’ went on the record. The three discuss the rise of Rupert, his relationship with three of his children Lachlan, James and Elizabeth, and how their lives were shaped by his plans. 

They also discuss the news empire’s ability to pivot politically and keep ahead of the curve and the impact of legal scandals across the years. Our hosts and Gabriel also reflect on the TV series Succession and how closely it reflects real life and discuss what might happen next.

Related articles
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
Media Confidential Podcasts
Related articles
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
Is the Westminster lobby a victim of groupthink?
related article image
Prince Harry v the tabloids
related article image
‘Rupert Murdoch follows me on Substack’
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Reporting on Iran: How to cover total warfare
related article image
David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines