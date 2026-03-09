The Murdochs: autopsy of a family’s slow death

Listen of Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

In this Monday’s Media Confidential interview, Alan and Lionel talk to Gabriel Sherman, journalist and author of Bonfire of the Murdochs: How the Fight to Control the Last Great Media Dynasty Broke a Family and the World.

Gabriel has been a Murdoch-watcher for many years and scoured the thousands of documents of the Nevada trial where the succession struggles played out in the courts and all ‘their petty grievances and jealousies’ went on the record. The three discuss the rise of Rupert, his relationship with three of his children Lachlan, James and Elizabeth, and how their lives were shaped by his plans.

They also discuss the news empire’s ability to pivot politically and keep ahead of the curve and the impact of legal scandals across the years. Our hosts and Gabriel also reflect on the TV series Succession and how closely it reflects real life and discuss what might happen next.