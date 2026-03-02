Is the Westminster lobby a victim of groupthink?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Ailbhe Rea, political editor at the New Statesman, and George Parker, political editor of the Financial Times, for an insider’s account of the Westminster “lobby”—the exclusive group of journalists with privileged access to Britain’s corridors of power.

With enormous influence over political narratives, the Lobby shapes how the country understands its government. But is there a danger in being too close to power? The four discuss the Lobby at its best—forensic, rigorous and brutal when necessary—and at its worst, from criticisms of herd mentality to exaggerating stories.

Ailbhe and George reveal how the system really works, from briefings with the prime minister’s spokesperson to secretive tip-offs. They also discuss the ethics of relying on anonymous sources: does the cloak of secrecy allow smears to spread? Or is it the only way to discover what politicians are really thinking

And they make the case for why, despite its flaws, the bubble of Westminster is better off with the Lobby inside it.