Podcasts

Is the Westminster lobby a victim of groupthink?

Ailbhe Rea and George Parker share an insider’s account of the Westminster “Lobby”

March 02, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Ailbhe Rea, political editor at the New Statesman, and George Parker, political editor of the Financial Times, for an insider’s account of the Westminster “lobby”—the exclusive group of journalists with privileged access to Britain’s corridors of power.

With enormous influence over political narratives, the Lobby shapes how the country understands its government. But is there a danger in being too close to power? The four discuss the Lobby at its best—forensic, rigorous and brutal when necessary—and at its worst, from criticisms of herd mentality to exaggerating stories.

Ailbhe and George reveal how the system really works, from briefings with the prime minister’s spokesperson to secretive tip-offs. They also discuss the ethics of relying on anonymous sources: does the cloak of secrecy allow smears to spread? Or is it the only way to discover what politicians are really thinking

And they make the case for why, despite its flaws, the bubble of Westminster is better off with the Lobby inside it.

Related articles
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
related article image
The battle for Gorton and Denton’s soul
related article image
‘It’s dangerous work’: The battle against digital disinformation
Media Confidential Podcasts
Related articles
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
related article image
The battle for Gorton and Denton’s soul
related article image
‘It’s dangerous work’: The battle against digital disinformation
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
Prince Harry v the tabloids
related article image
‘Rupert Murdoch follows me on Substack’
related article image
Jim Waterson on founding London Centric
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Arresting images: How to snap an (ex) prince
related article image
The battle for Gorton and Denton’s soul
related article image
‘It’s dangerous work’: The battle against digital disinformation
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines