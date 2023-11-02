AI and the future of journalism, with Mathias Döpfner

Mathias Döpfner is the CEO of the international media group Axel Springer, and he’s a big thinker about how AI will impact news organisations and beyond. On the podcast, he delves into AI in journalism, and also talks about public trust in media, his friend Elon Musk at Twitter/X and how post-Cold War trade with countries like Russia and China has failed to transfer Western ideas of freedom and democracy. Döpfner is questioned about reports that Axel Springer wants to buy The Telegraph, before Barclay brothers biographer Jane Martinson considers the battle to become the newspaper’s next owners, along with the significant concerns that follow some of the interested parties.

Plus, Alan and Lionel reflect on the news that former prime minister Boris Johnson is joining GB News and how far Ofcom will allow the politically partisan channel to go.

Today you can get an annual Prospect subscription for as little as £49, and *while stocks last* you’ll get a free signed copy of Breaking News, Alan’s excellent book about the remaking of journalism and why it matters, which is worth £10.99.

Sign up now at: https://subscribe.prospectmagazine.co.uk/mediaconfidential



We’d love your feedback! Tell us more at: https://f9ce3vpjrw3.typeform.com/to/bxJBPxN2

Download, listen and subscribe to Media Confidential on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Follow us on X/Twitter: @MediaConfPod

Media Confidential is a podcast from Prospect.

A transcript will be available here soon.