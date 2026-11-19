Well, at least it won’t be Jeff Bezos. Though you suspect it could have been. The billionaire founder of Amazon and botherer of space now controls the rights to the James Bond movies—and so, by his own admission, he was “heavily involved” in casting the role. How close did we come to The Man with the Golden Tax Avoidance Policies?

Thankfully, though, we’ve got Robert Pattinson instead. The new Bond, set to star in Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming film for Amazon MGM Studios, was confirmed on Monday this week—after months of speculation, much of it concentrated on (Mr Dua Lipa) Callum Turner, (Slow Horses operative) Jack Lowden and (the seriously superb) Josh O’Connor. Pattinson is, at once, the most obvious and the most interesting choice among them all.

The most obvious because of the economics of the new Hollywood. Amazon paid around $8.5bn to buy the storied studio MGM in 2022, which gave it access to Bond in the first place, then a reported $1bn to the franchise’s custodians, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, to secure complete creative control. These are the sorts of sums that prevail in the age of streaming—when every one-time website feels as though it needs a globally known property to compete with other companies’ Star Warses and Jurassic Parks.

And, of course, you don’t spend billions of dollars to lose billions more, at least not intentionally. The tech titans—who are, in many cases, answerable to their shareholders­—will limit risk where they can. So while Bond used to be cast from the ranks of relatively unknown actors (Sean Connery, George Lazenby, even Daniel Craig to an extent) or television stalwarts (Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan) or both (Timothy Dalton), it’s now better that he starts off as a bona fide movie star. Someone whose very presence could add a few $100m to box office receipts.

Pattinson may very well be that guy. Thanks to early roles in Harry Potter and, especially, the Twilight series, he is both a hero and a heartthrob to at least two generations of moviegoers—millennials and gen Z—whom Amazon will want to attract to its Bond films. He is also, it just so happens, the current Batman. And 2026 has been his annus mirabilis: four films, among them Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and, from next month, Villeneuve’s own Dune: Part Three. His performance in Primetime has made him an Oscar contender.

But this is why Pattinson is also the most interesting choice. Look again at that filmography. In neither of this year’s blockbusters is he the lead—he is a villain in both—while in Primetime he plays the real-life host of the ethically questionable television show To Catch a Predator. Ever since Twilight ended in 2012, he has oscillated between the multiplex and the arthouse, between top billing and bit parts, between our regard and revulsion. For David Cronenberg alone, he has played both the billionaire in the back of a limousine (Cosmopolis) and the chauffeur in the front (Maps to the Stars). He has gone mad in a lighthouse for Robert Eggers, been shot towards a black hole by Claire Denis and voiced a heron for Hayao Miyazaki.

Then there’s the man himself. Or, rather, the two men. On screen, it’s the cheekbones, the aquiline profile, the cold, cold stare. Pattinson does sharp-edged menace so well that he’d make an excellent Patrick Bateman—and Ian Fleming’s Bond, with his cruel mouth, is nearer to Bateman than the films tend to admit. Off screen, though, he is raffish, self-deprecating and funny: the sort of star who, for a GQ profile, tries to demonstrate a new idea for fast-food pasta and ends up exploding the microwave.

The question is whether Pattinson can combine these two sides of himself for Bond, a character who requires both coolness and charm. And the answer is that he already has. Watch him in Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, all rumpled linen and lazy grin, a fixer who knows rather more than he’s letting on. It’s surely among the best auditions anyone has given for the role—in what was, after all, Nolan’s own spin on (or abstraction of) a Bond movie.

So we might hope for something special from Bond 26. Villeneuve is a proper filmmaker. And the spy’s last outing, 2021’s No Time to Die, did everyone the favour of blowing him to pieces and wiping the slate clean. They could do practically anything. A period Bond, back in Fleming’s 1950s? (The screenwriter, Steven Knight, made his name with Peaky Blinders.) A queer Bond? Or just a properly unusual one?

But will Amazon allow any of that? Here we return to the economics. Before the buyout, its executives were reported to have pushed for spinoffs—including a TV series for Moneypenny—and one of them to have referred to Bond as “content”. The fear is of 007 as the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a cavalcade of crossovers, origin stories and brand opportunities, each one safer than the last.

Then there are the other causes for concern. Bond’s previous adversaries have included a billionaire with a private space programme (Hugo Drax in Moonraker), a media baron (Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies) and a tech tycoon (Max Zorin in A View to a Kill). Now Bezos has the rockets and the newspaper, and is investing heavily in AI. What can the series say about power—or, indeed, about Britain—when it is steered from Seattle? Who will Pattinson’s Bond even be permitted to fight?

Well, at least it won’t be Jeff Bezos.