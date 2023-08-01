Iraq

Iraq-image
Language
August 01, 2023
How artificial intelligence aids ancient history
Sumer, in modern day Iraq, was the birthplace of literature, and once as mighty as Greece or Rome. Now modern technology is helping scientists to reclaim its secrets  
Emily Wilson
From the magazine
