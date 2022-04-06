Log in
Hungary
World
April 06, 2022
Viktor Orbán is illiberal—but he is no Putin
The Hungarian prime minister’s autocratic tendencies do not compare to the Russian president’s murderous actions
Andrew Adonis
Politics
July 07, 2021
Has Hungary crossed the line?
Carl Dolan
World
August 28, 2020
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
World
April 15, 2020
In the age of coronavirus, this one thing unites populist leaders
Jonathan Lis
Culture
November 12, 2019
How the post-1989 liberal dream became an illiberal nightmare
Mark Leonard
From the magazine
World
April 11, 2019
The hidden constituency: Will Roma voters decide next month's European elections?
Zeljko Jovanovic
World
November 14, 2017
Tyranny's new trick: how the Hungarian government is waging war on liberalism
Nick Cohen
From the magazine
World
May 27, 2017
Is Hungary’s Viktor Orbán losing his grip?
JP O' Malley
Opinions
January 17, 2017
Viktor Orbán: How to subvert a strongman
Rob Sharp
From the magazine
