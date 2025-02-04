Taiwan

Taiwan’s frontline dilemma
The Kinmen islands, close to the Chinese mainland, have seen both fighting and friendship with Beijing. As tensions rise and US protection appears in question, Taiwan’s leaders must choose between asserting independence or accepting closer ties
Isabel Hilton
United Nations
October 09, 2024
How Taiwan lost its place at the UN
Isabel Hilton
Prospect Podcast
January 03, 2024
How China is preparing for battle in Taiwan
World
December 06, 2023
In Taiwan, China is covertly preparing for battle
Elizabeth Green
From the magazine
World
December 07, 2016
Trump’s Taiwan call: I wonder what he meant by that
Andrew Stuttaford
World
World
June 19, 2013
China’s one state solution
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
World
From the magazine
Essays
March 20, 2004
Two Chinas, one big problem
Jonathan Fenby
From the magazine
Essays
