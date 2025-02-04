Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Assisted dying
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
Election 2024
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Top Thinker
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
App
Policy Insight reports
Events
Past issues
Commercial opportunities
Taiwan
Taiwan
February 04, 2025
Taiwan’s frontline dilemma
The Kinmen islands, close to the Chinese mainland, have seen both fighting and friendship with Beijing. As tensions rise and US protection appears in question, Taiwan’s leaders must choose between asserting independence or accepting closer ties
Isabel Hilton
United Nations
October 09, 2024
How Taiwan lost its place at the UN
Isabel Hilton
Prospect Podcast
January 03, 2024
How China is preparing for battle in Taiwan
World
December 06, 2023
In Taiwan, China is covertly preparing for battle
Elizabeth Green
From the magazine
World
December 07, 2016
Trump’s Taiwan call: I wonder what he meant by that
Andrew Stuttaford
World
Trump’s Taiwan call: I wonder what he meant by that
Andrew Stuttaford
World
June 19, 2013
China’s one state solution
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
World
China’s one state solution
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Essays
March 20, 2004
Two Chinas, one big problem
Jonathan Fenby
From the magazine
Essays
Two Chinas, one big problem
Jonathan Fenby
From the magazine
1
Showing 1 to 3 of 3
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Corporate subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertise with us
Advertising Guidelines