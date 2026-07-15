Rhun ap Iorwerth: We underrate street and protest art

If you could go back in time to experience any one cultural event, what would it be?

Can I say a time when I was actually there? Wales’s opening match of the 2016 European Championships, against Slovakia in Bordeaux. Wales getting to a major men’s football tournament was something I’d dreamed about since I was a boy. I would love to relive that day.

What’s the most important cultural work of the 21st century?

The completion of the ­Sagrada Família in Barcelona. I went on a lads’ holiday to the city when I was 19 and saw the work in progress. I’m still in awe of it.

Who is the greatest artistic genius of all time?

John Lennon, a huge musical influence on me. I find it hard to separate him and Paul, but John just edges it on the genius front. I will never forget when he died—even though I was only eight years old, it felt like a profound loss.

What’s the most creative thing you do?

Composing music. As I’m far too shy to get on stage and sing now, it’s great to hear my daughter play some of my music with her own band, Tant.

What cultural work is overrated?

The Mona Lisa. It’s brilliant, but I’ve seen many other stunning portraits. But what do I know…?

What cultural work is underrated?

Street and protest art. We have some fantastic examples across Wales. From the wonderful football murals of Wrexham and Cardiff to the famous “Cofiwch Dryweryn” graffitied stone wall in Ceredigion—this is art that unites people.

What’s television’s funniest moment?

The Glenfiddich whisky sketch in the iconic Welsh language sitcom C’mon Midffîld! IYKYK.

Film or theatre? And why?

Film, because of its sheer accessibility.

What would you like to get into if you had the time?

Bed! But seriously, I guess more time to get into playing music again.

What’s the most embarrassing record in your house?

I’m not sure what’s embarrassing on vinyl, but my wife will tell you I have a very embarrassing record of singing along “out loud” while listening to music in public. I think I’m singing very quietly. She disagrees.

What’s the best book you’ve ever been gifted?

The book of TH Parry-­Williams’s poetry. One of Wales’s greatest ever poets.

If you could steal any artwork and get away with it, what would it be?

A very large rugged Kyffin Williams painting of the Ynys Môn coastline.

What line of poetry would you put on your gravestone?

Not for me to say, but… on my mother’s gravestone is a line with which I would be honoured to be associated, from a poem by W Rhys Nicholas: “Bu fyw’n dda, bu fyw’n ddiwyd, a lle bu hon, mae gwell byd.” Which roughly translates as: “She lived well, she worked hard, and where she went, she left a better world.”

Which Welsh-language book should everyone read?

Llyfr Glas Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros. It is wonderful and has already been translated into many languages.

You used to be in a band with Gruff Rhys. What was the most memorable gig you played together?

Gruff played with us only once—at our first ever gig. He was on loan from his band Ffa Coffi Pawb (other Super Furry Animals members Dafydd and Cian played with us too). And I’m still grateful—that whole time was joyous.

What’s your favourite Taylor Swift song, and why?

So many, because I’ve enjoyed them with my daughters. I’ll choose “August”.