Jeremy Hunt: “AI can’t compete with raw, human originality and creativity”

What’s the last book you read? Would you recommend it?

Mariana Mazzucato’s The Common Good Economy. It is thoughtful, insightful and well-written. In a way, it’s impossible to disagree with her idea that the economy should be organised for common goals. But then I find myself wondering why there was no mention of the animal spirits necessary for capitalism to work. I fear it falls into the progressive trap of just assuming wealth creation will continue whatever, meaning that the only real issue is the way the cake is divided. How to grow the cake is the theme of my new book, Can We Be Rich Again? Spoiler alert: the answer is yes!

What’s a book that every child should read?

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. Only when they become a teenager, though. You cross the world looking for happiness only to realise, in the end, that it is inside you all along. Or with you—as in, your family. (Okay, that last bit wasn’t quite in the book.)

Should any books be banned?

When I read this, I immediately thought of Mein Kampf. But we should defeat evil through argument not censorship. So not even that.

Who was your idol growing up?

Boring answer, but Margaret Thatcher. It was not actually that she inspired me to go into politics (though she did), but the way she changed prevailing attitudes made me want to become an entrepreneur: the best decision I ever took.

Ever since Michael Gove suggested you’d had a dancefloor installed at your home, there have been claims and counterclaims made about your hip-swivelling abilities. What’s the truth?

It is a falsehood! Dear Michael is never above a little mischief-making. The truth is that I did have a wooden floor in my old living room that was brilliant for dancing. And I was a devoted fan of the lambada, even going to the Carnival in Brazil three times. Sadly, my dancing days are now well behind me. As my kids keep reminding me, I am turning 60 this year…

You have lived and worked in Japan. Can you recommend a Japanese cultural treasure that our readers might not be familiar with?

Yes. But it’s a way of thinking. Everyone thinks the Japanese like copying others. But that isn’t their genius. It is to copy and improve. Tokyo is the only place where I have met a French person who says the croissants taste better there than in France.

Your new book, Can We Be Rich Again?, focuses on the UK’s potential for economic growth. To what extent are culture and the cultural industries part of that potential?

They very much are, and I don’t just say that as the chancellor who proudly introduced the Theatre Tax Relief in my final budget. In an age of AI, what is the one thing ChatGPT can’t do? Compete with raw, human originality and creativity. In other words: culture.

What cultural work is overrated?

I struggle with music by the likes of Arnold Schoenberg and buildings by Le Corbusier. I am sure their works are original and clever, but shouldn’t art at some level be beautiful? I am afraid I am a bit old-fashioned in that way.

What cultural work is underrated?

My favourite temple in Kyoto. Not a famous one like Kiyomizu-dera or the Golden Temple. Next time you are there, check out Sanbō-in. It is just the most exquisite temple and garden complex in the world.

Apart from Prospect, which mags do you subscribe to?

The Economist. Never stopped since the age of 18. It is (sorry, Prospect) simply the best in the English language. And it never stops being fresh, original and brave.

The Elgin Marbles. Keep in the UK or return to Greece?

Keep. I would be happy to have temporary loans, though, as long as we knew we would get them back.

Who’s your favourite Bond?

Roger Moore. I love his very English way of not taking things too seriously. Rowan Atkinson as Johnny English does that even better.

Who’s the greatest living British artist?

For me, Antony Gormley. I once heard him give a speech at the British Museum, in front of the statue of Ramesses II, in which he said the difference between humans and sculptures is that while we have consciousness, they have time.

If you could go back in time to experience any one cultural event, what would it be?

One of the first performances of Beethoven’s late string quartets. I would want Beethoven in the room. And to be able to reflect on the haunting melancholy that came in part from him not being able to hear his own masterpieces because of his deafness.

Jeremy Hunt’s “Can We Be Rich Again?” (Swift Press) is out now