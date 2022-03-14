First World War

Politics
March 14, 2022
How wars end
How Russia’s attack on Ukraine ends—by outright victory, ceasefire or stalemate—will determine Europe’s future
Peter Ricketts
Society
December 10, 2021
The First World War battle that actually went to plan
Colin Smith
Economics
May 11, 2020
Covid-19: Why the true historical comparator is not the Second World War but the First
Norma Cohen
Politics
November 09, 2018
Fabian Ware: the man who changed how we remember the dead
Joshua Neicho, Kath Temple
Politics
August 09, 2017
"American or traitor": how anti-German sentiment led to the wartime lynching of Robert Prager
Greg Bailey
Culture
December 15, 2016
Fiction in brief: Bad Dreams by Tessa Hadley
Charlotte Runcie From the magazine
Culture
November 16, 2016
Untameable Saki
Fatema Ahmed From the magazine
Essays
June 15, 2016
The day that killed optimism
Geoff Dyer From the magazine
Politics
April 11, 2016
Why we still don’t understand the Somme
Robert Fry
