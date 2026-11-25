From the media coverage of the Milburn review, published last week, you might think that the crisis of Neets—school-leavers and young people not in education, employment or training—was new and caused by an out-of-control benefits system. The very title of the report, “From a Welfare State to a Working State”, implies as much. Another report published this week, by Stephen Timms, the minister for social security and disability, on the ballooning cost of personal independence payments for those deemed incapable of work, reinforces that impression.

Both these reviews are the government’s attempts to roll the pitch for benefits cuts, focused on the young unemployed. To be fair, they both also argue for extra support to help benefit claimants secure jobs and training. An intense argument will now erupt about a “welfare reform” package balancing these two elements. It will run alongside the equally vexed issue of reforming the immigration system to radically reduce the number of low-skilled migrants competing for jobs with people born in the UK.

Welfare and immigration reform have a part to play in reducing youth unemployment. But the fundamental problems here aren’t welfare and immigration; these are consequences, more than causes, of the Neets crisis. The basic problem is that the UK has spent more than half a century failing to copy the Germans and introduce a mass apprenticeship system for school-leavers who are not destined for university. And there is still no plan to do so.

One of my biggest regrets from my time in Tony Blair’s government, in which I served as a minister and policy adviser, is that we didn’t embark on a German-style apprenticeship system. I wanted to do so, but we were overwhelmed with controversy over our university and school reforms—the creation of school academies and university tuition fees in particular—both of which were transformational for young people. We decided not to open up a third front on apprenticeships. We should have done so.

The term “Neet” actually dates from the Blair era, which shows that the problem goes back many decades. It was coined even earlier, but popularised in a 1999 government report highlighting a crisis of unskilled or very low-skilled young people. This group made up more than a quarter of each cohort of school-leavers, including both those with no training and either without jobs or simply in precarious ones. The report identified the rise of Neets over the previous generation, going back more than 50 years from today, due to dramatically falling demand for unskilled school-leavers and a shortage of jobs with training for young people who had not gone to university.

The 1999 report recommended some worthwhile improvements to the careers service and a new youth allowance for school sixth formers. We implemented both, but neither of these changes addressed the central problem. Namely, the UK needed a mass apprenticeship system for school-leavers, offering formal employment-plus-training placements in all the main employment sectors. Without such a system there simply isn’t the volume of work-and-training places needed each year for young people not on a university track. This was—and is—the system for about a third of German school-leavers each year. The equivalent figure in the UK was (and still is) only a tiny fraction of that. Surprise, surprise, the number of German Neets has consistently been far lower than ours, and so too the proportion of young people in Germany with very low skills.

If you have been following this debate you might say, ah, but didn’t the Cameron government introduce an “apprenticeship levy” on employers, with much fanfare? Wasn’t that a significant reform along German lines?

Alas not. Although called a levy, it isn’t a real tax requiring payment into a common pool for a regulated apprenticeship service, like the UK’s old sectoral apprenticeship levies, now mostly abolished. Rather, it is an obligation on large companies to spend a certain amount on training their employees as they see fit. All employees, that is, not just—or even mainly—school-leavers. So most of the “levy” goes on advanced training courses for older employees, making a mockery of the “apprenticeship” label. Furthermore, it doesn’t apply to small and medium-sized enterprises, who in aggregate account for a majority of private sector jobs and provide most of the youth apprenticeships in Germany, on state-regulated schemes.

So badly designed is our apprenticeship levy that the number of school-leaver apprenticeships has actually fallen significantly since it was introduced. It has had the opposite effect to what the government intended by introducing it.

So roll on welfare reform, but I don’t think it will do much to end the Neet crisis. That awaits a bold reformer able to get to the root of the problem of a majority of 16-to-18 year-olds leaving school each year with no proper job to go on to.