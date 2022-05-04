Tony Blair

What did New Labour achieve?
Twenty-five years since Labour won power in 1997, only some of its successes have lasted
Andrew Adonis
April 28, 2022
Twenty-five years on, it's clearer than ever that New Labour failed
Neal Lawson
September 22, 2021
Time for Keir Starmer to make his move
Jake Richards
April 19, 2021
Greensill shows it’s time to clean up government. Start with politicians’ private messaging
April 07, 2021
How to be leader of the opposition
Andrew Adonis
July 07, 2020
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
From the magazine
Politics
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
November 07, 2019
 Tom Watson's exit is the end of the end for New Labour
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
July 31, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #92: Tony Blair’s foreign policy, with Steve Bloomfield
Prospect Team
British Foreign Policy
