Dissidence and Protest
December 19, 2025
‘The British state will let them rot in a prison and die’: The Palestine Action supporters on hunger strike
Five people being held on remand are in a critical state, after protesting prison conditions. The government has chosen not to engage
Anandita Abraham
The weekly constitutional
September 19, 2025
Has the government overreached in using terrorism law against Palestine Action?
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
September 12, 2025
What the Palestine Action proscription tells us about UK terrorism law
DAT Green
Free Speech
July 09, 2025
Five words about Palestine Action could get me arrested
Ronan Bennett
People
June 05, 2024
The founders of Palestine Action on how to shut down a weapons factory
Imaan Irfan
From the magazine
People
