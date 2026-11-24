Against a backdrop of rising numbers of young people not in education, employment and training—as well as government efforts to introduce new educational pathways from the age of 14—this opening roundtable of Prospect’s Next Gen series considered three questions pertinent to the future health of education.

The AI impact

Addressing the first question—is the current education system structurally capable of preparing young people for an AI-driven economy?—one employer suggested the education system has much to do. He described how entry-level roles have evolved and how some tasks that might previously have been the focus of a first job are now automated. As a result, he said, “employers are placing greater emphasis on adaptability, communication, problem solving and collaboration. Increasingly, success depends not just on what that individual knows, but how effectively they can apply the knowledge they’ve got into a real-life situation. However, it seems like our education system hasn’t quite caught up”.

For its part, the government has introduced new level 4 AI apprenticeships in England, with an ambition for AI skills to be augmented in existing qualifications. These include T levels—a series of two-year technical qualifications for students aged 16 to 19 in England—and future V levels. As to whether these can keep up with a fast-changing environment, some attendees were doubtful.

Another attendee said that preparing for an AI-driven economy means moving away from “subject-siloed teaching” towards education that gives young people the tools to “connect the dots and laterally problem solve”. Another speaker added that some of the UK’s biggest employers were discussing the benefits of “project-based learning” that arms young people with subject knowledge, communications and leadership skills.

Offering an optimistic perspective on the future, another speaker noted that “people have been saying for hundreds of years that the pace of change is unprecedented, and that jobs are disappearing … Things are changing, but there will still be knowledge-based jobs”.

The skills challenge

Do existing skills, assessment and post-16 reforms reflect the scale of labour market change set out in government policy? Addressing the second roundtable question, there were calls for policymakers to offer greater consistency, better access and deeper collaboration. This despite the government insisting that in the context of post-16 reform, it is committed to a process of “co-design and collaboration with the sector and employers”.

On better access, one national employer said: “You want the system to be easy to engage with. You want one person in government to talk to”. Another speaker added: “One of the big challenges for us is which route are we going to support”. To that end, attendees compared university enrolment through Ucas (“you can work out quite quickly where you can get support”) with the apprenticeship application process (“it exists in lots ofdifferent places”.)

Finally, in addressing this question, some educational institutions thought the reforms raised unrealistic expectations. “Most colleges will engage with between 700 and 1,000 employees. Thinking about the reforms that are coming, that won’t even touch the sides”.

The future of education

Turning to the final question—what would a future-facing education settlement look like if designed from scratch today?—several speakers re-emphasised the importance of project-based work. While exams test an ability to do “something you do on your own”, projects nurture and demonstrate an ability to “work effectively with others”.

Others urged schools not to limit a child’s career and life choices Instead, they should “start career discovery earlier” by offering “multiple lines of sight” rather than a single “pathway”.

Finally, the conversation returned to how best prepare future generations for a world, and economy, shaped by AI. To that end, there must be a greater focus on the “everyday skills that children use in the classroom and that they will use in the workplace”. The ability to imagine, create and communicate effectively—and to think critically—will become increasingly important. And all should be explored through academic subjects but also through art, design and sport.

The rise of AI also means that schools must teach “essential digital skills”. Notably, these should extend from the philosophical—exploration of AI ethics, for example—through to the highly practical. That latter means the “basic stuff, such as how to get your wage slip off the internet”.

Education Reset: Skills, AI and the Future of Work, a roundtable jointly hosted by Prospect and Barratt Redrow, took place on Tuesday 8th September 2026

The world of work is changing rapidly, reshaped by advances in artificial intelligence, shifting employer expectations and evolving career pathways. Yet many young people continue to face significant barriers to accessing meaningful employment opportunities.

This roundtable brought together leaders from education, business and skills development to explore how we can create a future-ready education and skills system that equips young people with the capabilities, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive.

At the heart of this discussion is an important reality: there is no shortage of talent, ambition or potential among young people, while employers across a wide range of sectors need skilled and adaptable people who can contribute to their organisations. The challenge is to bridge the gap between the two by aligning education, training and employment pathways more closely with the needs of a rapidly changing economy.

The discussion helps shape practical recommendations for policymakers, educators and employers. We examine how skills development, technology, careers education and employer engagement can work in partnership to unlock opportunity and support economic growth.

Most importantly, this roundtable presented an opportunity to focus on practical solutions. By bringing education, business and skills leaders together, we can help build a more inclusive and responsive system that gives young people the skills and opportunities they will need to succeed in an AI-enabled economy.

Chris Bailey

Group skills development manager, Barratt Redrow