The State of Retirement in 2026

The UK pension ecosystem U— the fourth largest in the world, with $3.3 trillion in assets according to the Thinking Ahead Institute (TAI)—has undergone a comprehensive transformation over the past 10 years, a process that continues and will continue until at least 2030.

The biggest change to private sector schemes was the introduction of auto-enrolment workplace pensions in October 2012. Created under the Pensions Act 2008, auto-enrolment is widely considered to be one of the best future savings schemes in the world and has been copied by numerous countries. Between 2011 and 2015, public service pensions also underwent major reforms, notably the move from final salary to career-average-revalued-earnings (CARE) pension planning in 2025.

Following the introduction of auto-enrolment, defined contribution (DC) schemes have now largely replaced defined benefit (DB) schemes in the private sector. Office for National Statistics data shows the private DB pension market currently holds around £1.2 trillion in assets, while DC assets stand at approximately £772 billion (including Occupational and Workplace schemes). The Pensions Regulator notes there were around 9.2 million DB scheme members at the end of 2025, down from around 13 million in 2012. Meanwhile, the number of members in Occupational DC schemes has risen 12 times since 2012, while the total value of assets has jumped 11 times. The Pensions Commission believes both of these trends will continue over the coming years, with the total value of private DB assets falling to around £524 billion by 2035, while DC assets rise to £1.2 billion.

The government is reforming the DC market further over the coming years by forcing smaller workplace pension schemes to merge. Workplace pension default funds must reach £25 billion in assets by 2030 and meet new value-for-money rules. A similar initiative is underway in public sector schemes. Under new pooling regulations that took effect on 30th June 2026, the individual local schemes that make up the roughly £400 billion Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) must consolidate around six approved, FCA-regulated pool companies and set out explicit local investment target ranges within their Investment Strategy Statements.

Alongside these changes, successive governments have repeatedly tinkered with annual pension contribution limits, lifetime allowances, and tax reliefs. There’s also a growing debate about the sustainability of the State Pension triple lock and state retirement benefits in general. Recent changes and the broader outlook for pensions mean individuals now have more responsibility for managing their own pension wealth than ever before.

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This article was produced in association with Trading 212