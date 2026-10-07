A new landscape for SIPPs

In the modern pension landscape, self-invested personal pensions, or SIPPs, have taken on new importance. Workplace SIPPs have carved out a role in the workplace defined contribution (DC) market alongside the auto-enrolment master trusts, like Nest and the People’s Pension, which dominate the market. However, the core of the SIPP market is the retail or private investor market, worth around £700 billion.

The total value of assets invested in SIPP’s has grown rapidly over the past decade as these wrappers have become consolidation vehicles for workplace pension pots. Under auto-enrolment rules, employers must enrol eligible new staff in a workplace pension scheme. However, because different employers rely on various pension providers and reporting frameworks, individuals who change jobs frequently often end up with several distinct pension pots scattered across multiple providers.

SIPP‘s have become the go-to vehicle for consumers to aggregate and consolidate these old workplace pensions into one manageable account. SIPP’s are also vital for the UK’s 4.2 million self-employed people (according to ONS data to the end of March 2026) who may not have access to workplace pension schemes.

As well as consolidation benefits, SIPP wrappers offer a great deal of investment flexibility. Most private sector DC schemes restrict savers to a small selection of funds, typically categorised by the saver’s age or risk profile. Conversely, under current regulations, investors in a SIPP can hold individual UK and global equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investment trusts, bonds, and commercial property, subject to specific platform constraints. According to FCA data, around 90 per cent of SIPPs hold standard investments, such as stocks and shares. The remainder hold more complex investments such as commercial property. Given this flexibility, employers are increasingly turning to workplace SIPP’s as a retention tool for high earners, who may want more control over their savings and investments.

A central part of the UK’s Pension Schemes Bill, which cleared parliament in April 2026, was the government’s ability to legally direct or force DC auto-enrolment pension default funds to invest a specific percentage of their assets into designated asset classes—mainly UK assets such as infrastructure and smaller growth businesses. However, government investment mandation powers do not apply to SIPPs.

Tax benefits

All pension schemes come with tax benefits, but SIPPs offer particularly advantageous terms.

Unlike traditional DC and DB workplace pensions, which generally require employment, individuals without earned income can still place up to £2,880 annually into a SIPP. With basic-rate tax relief of 20 per cent added automatically by the provider, the total annual contribution reaches £3,600. There is no minimum age requirement to begin. Parents and guardians can open a Junior SIPP for children of any age, up to the same £2,880 personal contribution limit (£3,600 gross).

Contributions made into a SIPP wrapper automatically receive 20 per cent basic-rate tax relief from the government. For example, an £80 contribution is topped up with £20 from the government, bringing the total gross payment to £100. Because tax relief is provided at your marginal tax rate, higher—and additional—rate taxpayers (paying 40 per cent or 45 per cent) can claim further relief via an HMRC self-assessment tax return.

Parents and guardians can open a Junior SIPP for children of any age, up to the same £2,880 personal contribution limit (£3,600 gross)

Annual contributions are capped at £60,000 or 100 per cent of earned income, whichever is lower. For instance, a saver earning £50,000 can contribute up to £50,000 across all pensions in a tax year, including tax relief. Specific rules apply to individuals earning between £200,000 and £260,000, those who have flexibly accessed pension benefits, or those utilising unused allowances carried forward from the prior three tax years. Note that these tax relief guidelines pertain to personal SIPPs, as employer-sponsored SIPP structures may operate differently.

Furthermore, any investment gains, income, or dividends accumulated within a SIPP remain entirely tax-free.

These rules only apply to personal SIPPs. The tax relief structure for workplace SIPPs may vary by workplace.

Withdrawals

SIPPs offer a tax advantage on the way in, but you still pay tax on the way out. As savers receive tax relief when contributing to any pension, pension income received in retirement qualifies as income and is taxed accordingly. Under current rules, savers can withdraw 25 per cent of their SIPP pot completely tax-free once they reach the minimum withdrawal age of 55, rising to 57 in 2028. This tax-free amount is capped at a lifetime maximum of £268,275.

If a saver takes this lump sum upfront, they must pay tax on the remaining withdrawals at their marginal tax rate. The rate depends on income from other sources, such as the state pension, rental income, or job income.

Different rules apply if a saver wants to cash in their pension to buy an annuity, which generates taxable income guaranteed for life. Another route is to take an Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sum (UFPLS), where up to 25 per cent of each withdrawal is tax-free and the rest is taxable.

SIPPs also used to be an excellent vehicle for passing on wealth. Under current rules, SIPPs sit outside savers’ taxable estate for Inheritance Tax (IHT) purposes, but this will change from 6th April 2027. From this date, the government will include unused SIPP and pension funds in estates when evaluating IHT liabilities. That means unused funds could be liable for IHT at 40 per cent if the total value of the estate exceeds the nil-rate band allowances. No tax is payable if assets pass to a spouse.

Although successive governments have repeatedly altered the rules surrounding SIPP and general pension taxation over the last two decades, the available tax reliefs remain remarkably generous. This is particularly significant given that the IMF projects the UK’s tax-to-GDP ratio to rise from 37.6 per cent in 2024 to 42.1 per cent by 2030, a level not seen since the late 1940s. In this environment, pension tax reliefs offer an attractive proposition for taxpayers across all tax brackets and pension scheme structures, even with the upcoming modifications to salary sacrifice rules scheduled for April 2029. Alongside these tax advantages, the flexibility of SIPP wrappers remains compelling at a time when the government aims to exercise greater influence over how and where pension capital is invested.

The value of investments is variable and, unless guaranteed, can go down as well as up

This article was produced in association with Trading 212