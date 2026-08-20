The death of Jason Arday: A modern media morality play

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In today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the death of Professor Jason Arday, the Cambridge academic who took his own life last week after weeks of media scrutiny.

The former editors analyse how a story about plagiarism turned into a Fleet Street crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion. They also discuss the ethics involved when a vulnerable person is at the centre of public scrutiny, where the commentary went wrong, and what it tells us about British and American journalism.

Plus, how you decide what is a legitimate story? And how much should reporters consider the consequences of the story they’re pursuing?

To read Alan’s column on Jason Arday, click here