Prospect Podcast

Starmer’s leadership nightmare

Peter Kellner weighs in on the prime minister’s predicament

By Prospect Team
May 13, 2026
Image: Imageplotter / Alamy
Image: Imageplotter / Alamy

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

It’s been a nightmare week for Keir Starmer. After devastating results for Labour in the 7th May elections, pressure has this week mounted on the prime minister to resign. He has said that he will stay, and that he wants to lead Labour into the next general election—but how long can he hang on, and what would it mean for Labour’s fortunes if he did?

Ellen and Alona are joined by veteran pollster and regular Prospect contributor Peter Kellner to discuss Starmer’s predicament, what a leadership challenge would look like, and whether any of the contenders could rally the support needed to oust the prime minister.

To Peter Kellner’s open letter to the next Labour leader, click here.

related article image
Europe’s forgotten Muslim history
related article image
The Mandelson affair—and the price of factionalism
related article image
Daniel Trilling: How centrists made the far right respectable
related article image
The rise of facial recognition policing
related article image
Kim Darroch: Three ways the Iran war can end

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2026 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines