Prospect Podcast

The Mandelson affair—and the price of factionalism

Why were the red flags ignored? Tom Clark discusses the root of this political disaster

By Prospect Team
April 22, 2026
Keir Starmer addresses MPs about the Mandelson vetting saga. Image: House of Commons
Keir Starmer addresses MPs about the Mandelson vetting saga. Image: House of Commons

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After the explosive revelation that Peter Mandelson had “failed” his vetting before being waved through as US ambassador, Alona and Imaan are joined by contributing editor Tom Clark to discuss the root cause of this political disaster. It wasn’t the vetting process, argues Tom, but the power struggles at the heart of the Labour party.

Why weren’t Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and Russian oligarchs immediate dealbreakers for the prime minister? And why was Number 10 enquiring about an ambassadorship for Matthew Doyle, who was recently driven out of the Lords over links to a sex offender?

Tom discusses party purges, secretive dealings and double standards. And, with Labour falling to fourth place in some polls, he also discusses the road to political recovery. How long will Starmer survive?

To read Tom’s article ‘The Mandelson saga is really about Labour factionalism’, click here.

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Prospect Editorial Team

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