Daniel Trilling: How centrists made the far right respectable

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The term “far right” is frequently invoked in British political discourse. But who really fits the bill?

This week, journalist and author Daniel Trilling joins Ellen and Alona to discuss how previously fringe positions have gained traction and entered mainstream politics.

Daniel defines the far right and explores its increasingly influential place in British politics, drawing from his upcoming book If We Tolerate This. He shares how Reform UK and figures including Tommy Robinson have capitalised on public dissatisfaction and economic grievances—and how the political establishment on both the right and the left enabled and empowered them.

He pinpoints the surprising moment that set us on a path where immigration became a divisive topic. And he explains why, even if far-right parties work within the bounds of democracy, their rise threatens democratic systems.

Plus, Daniel suggests how ordinary citizens can respond—and argues that the defeat of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán shows that resistance is possible.

Daniel’s book ‘If We Tolerate This’ is published by Pan Macmillan.

To watch Michael Ignatieff’s analysis of the Hungarian elections and the fall of Orbán, click here.