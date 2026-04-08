Prospect Podcast

The rise of facial recognition policing

Investigative journalist Mark Wilding explains new surveillance technology. Could it reverse the presumption of innocence?

By Prospect Team
April 08, 2026
Image courtesy of Mark Wilding
Image courtesy of Mark Wilding

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Facial recognition technology is being rolled out by police forces across the country—and there are no clear limits on how it can be used.

This week, Ellen is joined by Mark Wilding, investigative journalist at Liberty Investigates, who discusses how artificial intelligence is being used to tackle crime in the UK. He shares the startling story of a young man arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, and discusses evidence of racial bias in the technology.

Mark shares his disturbing findings and explains why he is concerned about ordinary citizens being subjected to repeated checks. Could it reverse the presumption of innocence until proven guilty?

To read Mark’s piece, click here.

And to read his work on Palantir, click here.

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