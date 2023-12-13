Standing up to dictators: Eliot Higgins, Bellingcat and the online sleuths

A decade ago, Eliot Higgins founded an organisation that would transform investigative journalism. During the past ten years, Bellingcat has used (mostly) open-source methods to unmask the Salisbury assassins and Navalny’s poisoners, and give Putin a bloody nose. But who is the unassuming man behind that tenacious outfit? And will his skilled, open-source sleuths be able to keep up with the ever-growing mass of mis- and disinformation? Freelance writer Tom Lamont joins deputy editor Ellen Halliday to discuss.

