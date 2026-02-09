Bellingcat founder: ‘Playing whack-a-mole with disinformation is always going to fail’

In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Eliot Higgins, founder of Bellingcat, an independent investigative collective of researchers, investigators and citizen journalists.

The trio discuss the growing importance of open-source investigation techniques to verify cases, including the recent ICE shooting of Alex Pretti, where Bellingcat was able to confirm events through multiple pieces of video footage.

They talk about how to combat manipulated video and misuse of AI in an age of misinformation. Eliot also discusses an ongoing disagreement with veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, and the clash between traditional journalism and new methodologies.

And, after spending years exposing and embarrassing wrongdoing high-profile figures and institutions, is Eliot is worried for his personal safety?



