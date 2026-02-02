When did climate coverage become part of the culture wars?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Bob Ward, policy and communications director of LSE’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

The three discuss how climate issues are covered by the press, why this kind of reporting has become embroiled in the culture wars—and why the health of our democracy (and planet) depends on solid reporting about climate change.

They also talk about an increase in misleading coverage: is press regulator IPSO systemically failing in its responsibilities? And, though journalists should be able to verify truth and report facts independently, how does politics inevitably affect media coverage?

Plus, Bob names and shames outlets he believes are covering climate change badly and suggests how reporters can become part of the solution.