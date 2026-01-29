Alex Pretti, ICE and the New York Times

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

After ICE’s killing of nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Alan and Lionel discuss how strong reporting has shed light on what really happened. As the New York Times’s forensic video analysis contradicts the government narrative, the pair explore the fractious relationship between US politics and journalism.

They also analyse GB News presenter Matthew Goodwin standing for Reform UK, a shake-up at CBS and whether the Washington Post has lost its soul under the ownership of Jeff Bezos.

Plus, Alan discusses his Prospect profile on Haaretz—the Israeli newspaper revered and reviled for its unflinching coverage of the war on Gaza—and plays some never-before-heard audio from one of his interviews. Can the paper survive a possible future succession crisis?